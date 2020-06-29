Massena breaks record for lack of rain

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Massena has set a record for a lack of rain.
According to the Northeast Regional Climate Center at Cornell University, from April to June 28, Massena saw 3.09 inches of rain.
That's the lowest amount of precipitation since the center started keeping records on Massena in 1949.
The previous record low was 3.62 inches of rain, set in 1965.
The normal amount of rain during the April to June time period is 9.17 inches.
It's not just Massena that's seeing dry conditions; it's a problem throughout St. Lawrence County.
The dry weather prompted emergency officials to declare a state of emergency through July 26.
A burn ban is in effect until July 2 and is subject to change, depending on if we get any significant rain.
