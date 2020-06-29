No buskers or pirates in Alex Bay this summer

ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Two popular summer events in Alexandria Bay have been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The community’s Chamber of Commerce announced Monday that Buskers in the Bay and Pirate Days will not be held this year.
A statement from the chamber says that both events rely on international travel by performers and other participants. Many come from Canada and that border is closed to non-essential traffic until at least July 21.
“The ever-changing travel restrictions, lack of talent and the ability to ensure the safety of all involved has rendered it impossible to host these events with the integrity they deserve,” the statement said.
Buskers in the Bay features live street performances by musicians and other performers. It had been scheduled for July 16 to July 19.
Pirates Days is a 10-day celebration commemorating some of the exploits of infamous pirate Bill Johnston. It had been scheduled for August 7 through August 16.
