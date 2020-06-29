Ogdensburg man accused of abusing 7 year old child

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Ogdensburg man faces felony charges after being accused of abusing a 7 year old child over the weekend.
City police arrested 27 year old Jordon Hooper Saturday at his home at 400 Elizabeth Street, Apartment 1, where the abuse allegedly took place.
He's charged with felony counts of second-degree strangulation and second-degree assault.
Hooper also faces misdemeanor counts of second-degree unlawful imprisonment and endangering the welfare of a child.
Police said the child was taken to Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, where he was treated and released.
St. Lawrence County Child Protective Services is involved in the case, police said.
As for Hooper, he was arraigned in Ogdensburg City Court, released under probation supervision and ordered to stay away from the child.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.