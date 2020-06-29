Ret. SGT David Edward Estep, 59, formerly of Fort Drum

Dave’s life really started when he met his soulmate and love of his life, the woman who would stand beside him through thick and thin, Jennifer. Dave made sure to stick around long enough to celebrate their 31st wedding anniversary on June 18, 2020. Dave actually managed to get a gift for Jennifer this year without her knowing, it only took him 31 years. Dave created great memories and stories for his beloved children, Justin and Brandy, and believe me when I say “Daddy’s Girl” was “Daddy’s Girl” when it came to Brandy. His son, Justin made him so proud by following in his footstep and joining the Army National Guard.