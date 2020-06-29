Salmon Run Mall trying to figure out what Cuomo’s air conditioning filter mandate means

TOWN OF WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Salmon Run Mall just outside Watertown is trying to figure out what Governor Cuomo’s new mandate about air conditioning systems means.
The governor announced that air conditioning filters with a Minimum Efficiency Reporting Value (MERV) rating capable of filtering COVID-19 particles or similar air exchange measures will be mandatory for large mall re-openings.
We asked Salmon Run Mall officials if it's included in this state mandate, and to see what kind of expense this will be. We were told they too are figuring out what this all means.
The governor said High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filters and have been shown to help reduce the presence of COVID-19 in the air.
This affects large malls that haven't been allowed to reopen thus far.
“For many of these systems, it depends on what filter you install. There are different filters that can actually filter out the COVID virus,” said Cuomo. “So any malls that will open in New York — large malls — we will make it mandatory that they have air filtration systems that can filter out the COVID virus.”
