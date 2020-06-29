Scott B. Coburn, 58, of Massena

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Mr. Scott B. Coburn, 58 passed away on Sunday June 29, 2020 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital comforted by his daughter Misti.
Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop and following Scott’s wishes there will be no services at this time.
Scott was born on August 7, 1961 in Springfield, Massachusetts. He was that of a gypsy soul, living life and working on road. For many years he traveled with carnivals across the USA, providing gaming entertainment and striking up conversations to people of all walks of life.
He recently returned to the North Country and reconnected with his daughter, Misti and her wife Leslie Hastings of Ft. Jackson, and 2 granddaughters, Peyton Rae, and Jaeden.
