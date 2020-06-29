Suspended Watertown Parks & Rec superintendent back on city payroll

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Erin Gardner, Watertown's suspended Parks and Recreation superintendent, is back on the city payroll.
Up until now, she was suspended without pay. But under civil service law, that suspension can last 30 days.
Although she is still suspended, she will get paid.
Gardner is waiting to hear if she can return to work, or if she'll be fired.
A hearing was held Friday. She faces 10 charges from the city of insubordination and misconduct following her actions following filing a complaint against then-City Manager Rick Finn last fall. Gardner maintains she did nothing wrong.
It could be another month before a decision comes from the city hearing.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.