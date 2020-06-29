Warm and humid all week

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Monday will be a muggy day with highs close to 80.
Skies will be partly sunny with showers on and off. There’s a 50 percent chance of rain.
Monday night should be rain free with clouds increasing overnight. Lows will be around 60 degrees.
Tuesday will be partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of scattered showers. Highs will be around 80.
Wednesday will be partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs will again be around 80.
It will be mostly sunny Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. It will likely be a bit more humid each day with highs in the low to mid-80s.
