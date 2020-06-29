Watertown to welcome new art gallery

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Downtown Watertown is soon to welcome a new business to the area - an art gallery.
Fibonacci Art Gallery, formerly of Clayton, will open its new location July 8.
The Court Street gallery is set to be a cooperative, run by 9 north country artists.
Those artists specialize in several genres of art, including paintings, ceramics, basketry and metal work.
Pieces in the gallery will cost anywhere from $30 dollars to $1,200.
The artists say this gallery provides something the region is lacking.
"There are a lot of people who support the arts in Watertown, but we don't have a lot of opportunities. So I think it's really nice to be able to do this, not only for the artist, but for the community," said Sharon Hughto, artist.
The gallery will operate by appointment, or in-person from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday as well as from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday.
