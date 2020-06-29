Your Turn: feedback on protests and continued shutdown of malls, gyms and theaters

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Protesters marched through Gouverneur’s streets Saturday seeking justice for murder victim Treyanna Summerville. The organizer says police and Child Protective Services failed the 18 year old, in part, because she was Black:
This has nothing to do with race. This has to do with a whole system failing children.
Gail LaLone Parks
It’s naive to think this isn’t a BLM issue as well as a system failure. Treyanna was a black girl whose life mattered.
Barb Wilson Langevin
Malls, gyms and theaters remain closed. Governor Cuomo says there’s concern that air conditioning systems in those businesses could recirculate COVID-19:
Grocery stores, Walmart...and hospitals all have air conditioning, right? Why is he singling out these businesses?
Amanda Barstow Reif
Grocery stores and hardware stores are essential to basic survival. Malls, gyms, and movie theaters are not. Those of you crying about opening up, have you been watching what’s happening in Texas and Florida?
Evie Lila
A peaceful protest of the removal of the Gay Pride flag from outside Watertown City Hall turned into a celebration after the man who took the flag was arrested:
You want to hang your gay flag, do it in your own yard.
Cindy Carista
It’s been refreshing to see people of Watertown progress and stand up for their rights.
Michelle Appleby
