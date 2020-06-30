Arlene F. Martin, 87, of Waddington

She married Donald M. Martin on January 17, 1952 at the Methodist Church in Canton, NY. Arlene later moved to Rochester to join her husband will he attended the Rochester Institute of Technology, the moved to Waddington and built their home after his graduation. She operated a beauty shop in Waddington for over 22 years while helping her husband in his businesses. She was also employed by the U.S. Postal Service retiring in 1998, after 30 years of service.