WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Brian Alan Pitkin, 61, formerly of Watertown, N.Y . passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020.
Brian was born in Watertown, New York, the son of Merle and Alberta Livingston Pitkin on December 24, 1958. He went to high school at Watertown High and graduated in 1977.
He worked in construction for many years.
He enjoyed hunting and boating.
Brian is survived by his mother, Alberta Pitkin of Watertown, NY; three daughters , Erika Ward, Kara Pitkin and Kasey Pitkin; two brothers, Gary Pitkin (Colleen Pitkin) and Steven Pitkin (Zila Pitkin) along with numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, Merle Pitkin.
Services will be at the discretion of the family.
Arrangements are with Johnson Funeral Home Dexter, New York
Online condolences may made at dexterfuneralhome.com
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.