Clara “Jean” Richardson, 80, of Richville

Jean is survived by her children Sally Trombley of Richville, Carol and Ken Parks of Rutland, Rosa and Fred Foster of Gouverneur, Rusty and Tammy Richardson of Norfolk, VA, 12 grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren. She is also survived by a brother Harold Lacey II of Syracuse, many nieces and nephews. Jean is predeceased by her parents, her husband Harold, 3 infant children Grant, Laurie, and Randy Richardson, her brothers Everett, Kenneth, Harry, Richard, and Edgar Lacey, her sisters Joyce Fuller, Margie Shatraw, and Gail Lang.