Donations sought to help man seriously hurt in construction accident

THERESA, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s a long road back for a Theresa man who was badly hurt last week when trusses collapsed at a building site near Black River.
Friends and family describe 38 year old Lee Trickey as a devoted carpenter, fiance and father of five. He enjoys singing and is always willing to help others.
But Lee has fallen onto hard times.
Last Wednesday, he was installing trusses for the Black River Mechanical Electrical Company's new building when the structure collapsed due to strong winds. Lee fell 40 feet.
His fiance, Lynndsey Anson, wasn't sure he if would make it.
"He broke his sternum, he broke his femur, he broke his back, he broke his hip, he collapsed his lung. He's just a hot mess and it's going to take a really long time (to heal)," she said.
Lee was airlifted to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, where he is now in stable condition, but nowhere close to being released.
And this isn't the only hardship he has seen in the last few months. In November, Lee and Lynndsey lost their home to a fire.
"We were in the process of rebuilding, and Lee and I have been doing it ourselves, so now it's a waiting game again," said Lynndsey.
"He's been through a lot and he's one of the kindest people you would know. He'd do anything for anybody, he loves his kids and the community, he'd help anybody, and it's rough to see him go through such tough times," said Tiffany Sanders, a close friend.
If you want to help Lee, you can donate on the Faecbook page, Fundraiser for Lee Trickey. Friends and family say any donation helps.
"He's just gonna need massive help, he's not going to be able to work for a long period of time, neither is Lynndsey because she's going back and forth to see him. They have kids to take care of. Besides medical bills, trying to rebuild their house, we're just asking for any help that we can from the community," said Tiffany.
As for his recovery. Lee will be in the hospital for a long time.
“But he’s a fighter, he’ll pull through,” said Lynndsey and Tiffany.
