It feels like it’s July already

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It will be another hot and humid day. It will get hotter – and stay muggy – as we head into the weekend.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy in Jefferson and Lewis counties. It becomes sunny later in the day in St. Lawrence County. Highs will be in the upper 70s. There’s a very small chance of rain.
Overnight lows will be around 60.
There’s a small chance of late-day showers on Wednesday, the first day of July. It will be partly sunny with highs in the low to mid-80s.
It will be mostly sunny and close to 90 on Thursday.
It will be mostly sunny and in the mid-80s on Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.
