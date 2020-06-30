Marjorie King, 90, of St. Regis

AKWESASNE (WWNY) - Marjorie King, 90, a lifelong resident of St. Regis Village, peacefully passed away early Monday morning, June 29, 2020 in the comfort of her home with the love of her family by her side.
Marjorie was born April 8, 1930 on St. Regis Island, the daughter of late Lawrence and Christie (Jacobs) Francis. She attended schools on St. Regis Island and in St. Regis before going to St. Andrew’s School. On September 2, 1946, she married Simon King at St. Regis Catholic Church. Simon predeceased her on April 26, 2011.
Marjorie was a homemaker and devoted mother to her 10 children. She cherished watching her children and grandchildren play sports. She and her late husband would regularly be seen at the Junior B Indians and the former Akwesasne Junior B Wolves lacrosse games. She enjoyed playing radio bingo and greatly enjoyed going deer “hunting” on Barnhart. She was a lifelong communicant of St. Regis Catholic Church.
Marjorie is survived by her children, Martha George, Doreen King, Jennifer “Fanny” King and Sherman David, Brenda King, Veronica “Binky” Rourke, Timothy and Tracy King, June “Nicky” King, Terry King and Rhonda Gray, and Tracy King and Dana Cook; her grandchildren, Allyson Gagne, Kelly Thompson, Anna George, Yolanda Cook, Charmaine David, Marc, Mikey, and Brett Rourke, Louie David, Lana King, and Terrence King; many great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren; her sister, Beatrice Lazore; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was predeceased by a son, Simon King, Jr.; a son-in-law, Hubert Rourke; granddaughter, Leslie Ann Rourke; her brothers, Jacob, Louie, Abraham, Joseph, Mose, and Philip Francis; and her sisters, Charlotte Oakes, Louise Gould, Helen Cole.
Friends and family may call at the Donaldson Funeral Home on Wednesday and Thursday 3-8:00 PM. Due to the current health crisis, her funeral mass will be held Friday 1:00 PM at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Cornell Ave, Massena with Rev. Jack L. Downs, celebrating. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in Kateri Cemetery. All services and visitations will be attendance controlled and those attending are asked to observed social distancing and wear face coverings.
Due to floral allergies, flowers are greatly declined – in lieu of flowers those wishing may consider donations in her memory to St. Regis Catholic Church or the Akwesasne Mohawk Ambulance Service.
