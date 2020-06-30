Marjorie King, 90, of St. Regis

Friends and family may call at the Donaldson Funeral Home on Wednesday and Thursday 3-8:00 PM. Due to the current health crisis, her funeral mass will be held Friday 1:00 PM at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Cornell Ave, Massena with Rev. Jack L. Downs, celebrating. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in Kateri Cemetery. All services and visitations will be attendance controlled and those attending are asked to observed social distancing and wear face coverings.