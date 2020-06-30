Mark C. Leeson, 76, of Philadelphia

He was a 50+ year member of the F&AM Masonic Lodge No. 916, holding many offices including Past Master and Secretary, receiving the Wendell K. Walker Award, recognizing him as a mentor and “Builder of Men”, and District Deputy Grand Master of the Jefferson-Lewis District. Mark was also longtime member of the Philadelphia Fire Dept. Benevolent Association, Past President of the Jefferson Fire Fighters and Fire Chief Association, Past Chief of the Philadelphia Fire Dept, member of the Philadelphia Fire Dept. Racing Team, Co-Chairman of the Philadelphia Fire Dept. Booster Club. He was Jefferson County Fireman of the year in 1980 and received the Meritorious Honor Award in 1977 from the NNY Volunteer Fireman’s Association.