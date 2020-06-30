Mark C. Leeson, 76, of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Mark C. Leeson, 76, of Holkins Rd., passed away, Sunday, June 28, 2020 at his home.
Born on May 30, 1944 in Watertown, NY, a son of Francis A. and Verna M. House Leeson. He was a 1962 graduate of Indian River Central School and a 1964 graduate of Morrisville College with a Mechanics Degree.
Mark worked for Klock Brothers Garage and Pontiac Dealership, Philadelphia, NY, then went to NYSDOT- Bridge Crew, New York Air Brake- Stratopower & Sales, both in Watertown, NY. He was a partner with Steve Klock at StepMark, Inc.- groceries and gas in Philadelphia, NY. Later on, he went to work for the Town of Philadelphia, becoming Highway Superintendant, retiring in 2012, after 17 years.
He was a 50+ year member of the F&AM Masonic Lodge No. 916, holding many offices including Past Master and Secretary, receiving the Wendell K. Walker Award, recognizing him as a mentor and “Builder of Men”, and District Deputy Grand Master of the Jefferson-Lewis District. Mark was also longtime member of the Philadelphia Fire Dept. Benevolent Association, Past President of the Jefferson Fire Fighters and Fire Chief Association, Past Chief of the Philadelphia Fire Dept, member of the Philadelphia Fire Dept. Racing Team, Co-Chairman of the Philadelphia Fire Dept. Booster Club. He was Jefferson County Fireman of the year in 1980 and received the Meritorious Honor Award in 1977 from the NNY Volunteer Fireman’s Association.
Mark enjoyed hunting at the family owned camp in Barnes Corners and spent many years camping and boating at Cranberry Lake.
Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Karen; a son and daughter-in-law, Brett and Amy Leeson; grandchildren, Kyle and Whitney, all of Natural Bridge, NY; three brothers and two sisters-in-law, Dale and Carolyn Leeson, Clayton, NY, Eric Leeson, Philadelphia, NY, Kevin and Sharon Leeson, Redwood, NY; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
His parents and a son, Stennett Leeson passed away previously.
Calling hours will be 4-7 pm, Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.
On Saturday, July 11, 2020, there will be a Masonic Service at 10:30 am, in Childs Falls Sunrise Cemetery, Philadelphia, NY, with Brother Ron Sinclair, Grand Chaplin of Grand Lodge of the State of New York. Philadelphia Fire Dept. will be presenting honors.
Donations may be made to the Masonic Lodge No. 916, Philadelphia, NY or to the Walker Cancer Treatment Center, 830 Washington Street, Watertown, NY 13601.
