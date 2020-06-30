Massena cancels 2 big fishing tournaments

“The decision to require quarantine of the ‘out of area tournament staff and visitors’ is both impractical and not likely to occur, given the proposed tournament schedule and the nature of fishing tournaments,” said town Supervisor Steve O’Shaughnessy. “While we are eager to bring these tournaments to the North Country, we need to be mindful of the impact that a resurgence of the pandemic would have on the communities of Upstate New York. We all are excited to experience events like the celebrations held last year at the Massena Intake and the Massena Town Beach. However, we are unwilling to take the chance of bringing COVID to our community. Upon consideration of all the factors currently in play, we understand the decision of the tournament promoters to terminate their scheduled tournaments for 2020 in New York State. We eagerly anticipate their return to New York in 2021 and in the future.”