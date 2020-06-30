Mel’s Sports History: the frozen tundra of WHS

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Mel has shot many a game in the elements over the years, but nothing like a state football game in 1997 between host Watertown and visiting Troy.
In this history lesson, we go back in time to a game that was moved from Friday night to Sunday because of a snowstorm. The field had to be plowed off as the temperature turned extremely cold.
Watertown faced a Troy team that ended up going to the state final that year. If there was a moral victory that day, it belonged to Watertown.
