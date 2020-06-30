Rowena Burdett, 91, formerly of Parishville

PARISHVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Funeral services for Rowena R. Burdett, 91, formerly of Parishville, will be at 4:00pm on Thursday (July 2, 2020) at Garner Funeral Service. Calling hours will be from 2:00pm until the time of service, and burial will follow the service at Chapel Hill Cemetery in Parishville. Rowena passed away on Monday June 29, 2020 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital.
Rowena is survived by a son Steven (Beth) Burdett and a daughter Linda (David) Nelson, both of Parishville, 8 grandchildren, 12, great grandchildren, 4 great great grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Her two brothers Frances and Ronald McCasland predeceased her.
Rowena was born June 20, 1929 in Potsdam to the late John and Mayfred (Moses) McCasland. She attended Parishville-Hopkinton School and later married Clifford Burdett in November 1946. She was a member of the Rebecca Lodge in Parishville, the Parishville Hilltoppers Senior Club, and was a former member of the Order of the Eastern Star.
She was a homemaker for most of her life, and was an Avon sales representative for 15 years. Rowena enjoyed going to bingo in Hannawa Falls, Parishville, and Colton, and taking trips to the casino. She appreciated taking walks, reading, knitting for fun, her dogs, taking annual camping trips with her husband to Lake Meachum, socializing with friends and spending quality time with her grandchildren.
Memorial contributions in Rowena’s memory can be made to Parishville Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 571, Parishville, NY 13672. Condolences, thoughts, and fond memories can be made online at www.garnerfh.com.
