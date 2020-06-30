SMC temporarily suspends cardiopulmonary rehab program

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Samaritan Medical Center is temporarily suspending its cardiopulmonary rehabilitation program.
It hasn't been operational since March because of COVID-19, but because the threat of the virus is still out there, and the patients are considered a vulnerable population, SMC is referring current and future cardiopulmonary rehab patients to other facilities.
SMC is also thinking about relocating the program - moving it from the 4th floor of the hospital - as a way to keep the rahab patients safe.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.