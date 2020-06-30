State gives green light to wind power project in Lewis, Jefferson counties

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - The state has given the green light for a wind farm project in Jefferson and Lewis counties.
Atlantic Wind will build and operate what's called Deer River Wind.
It's a total of 25 wind turbines in Lewis County; 21 of them will be in the town of Pinckney and 4 will be in the town of Harrisburg.
A substation will be in the town of Rodman in Jefferson County.
As part of making this project happen, the developers had to work with Fort Drum because the wind turbines could affect radar at Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield.
The negotiations resulted in Atlantic Wind altering the height and locations of some turbines.
Atlantic also reduced the size of the farm by 3 turbines to avoid conflicts with the National Weather Service radar in Montague.
According to Atlantic, the Deer River Wind project will create 115 construction jobs, and then 5 permanent jobs.
Every year for 30 years, land owners will get $500,000 in lease revenue. That adds up to $15 million.
There’s $800,000 annually in revenues to local and county governments.
