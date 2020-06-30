8 states added to New York’s quarantine list

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Eight more states have been added to the list of places covered by New York state’s mandatory two-week quarantine rule.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday that people traveling from California, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, and Tennessee will now have to quarantine for 14 days.
Already on the list were Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, and Utah.
The governor announced last week that people coming to New York from states with spiking coronavirus infection rates have to be quarantined.
The rule applies to any person arriving from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day rolling average or a state with a 10 percent or higher positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average.
Cuomo has said that he fears that people traveling from states with high infection rates could cause another spike in COVID-19 cases in New York. At one point the state had the highest infection rate in the country and now it’s among the lowest.
He also announced that there are 891 people hospitalized in the state with COVID-19 and the number of deaths climbed Monday to 13.
In early April, close to 800 people were dying from the disease each day.
