Systemic racism is ‘serious’ problem, most New Yorkers say

LOUDONVILE, N.Y. (WWNY) - A vast majority of New Yorkers – 81 percent – think that systemic racism is a serious problem in this country.
According to a Siena College poll released Tuesday, 51 percent of registered voters think it’s a very serious problem and 30 percent say it’s somewhat serious.
Sixty percent say the recent killings of George Floyd in Minneapolis and Rashard Brooks in Atlanta weren’t tragic isolated events, but part of a broad pattern of excessive violence by police against Black people.
Sixty percent say they support the protests that have spread across the nation since Floyds death at the hands of police.
Eighty-four percent favor a national database of police misconduct, 81 percent support a federal law banning chokeholds, and 82 percent support dispatching mental health professionals along with officers for cases involving drug addiction, mental illness, and homelessness.
Eliminating qualified immunity has support from 63 percent of state residents.
The poll also shows that 60 percent don’t think people of color are treated fairly by the state’s justice system.
Fifty-seven percent approve of the job Gov. Andrew Cuomo is doing following George Floyd’s death and the protests that followed, while 64 percent disapproved of President Donald Trump’s response.
Cuomo continues to get high marks – with approval from 76 percent – for the way he’s handled the coronavirus crisis.
The poll of 1,278 registered voters was conducted June 23-25 and has a margin of error of +/- 3.9 percentage points.
