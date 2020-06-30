Thousands of pounds of food, milk given away at JCC

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - People were able to drive up and volunteers were ready to load boxes of milk, meat, and produce into vehicles on the Jefferson Community College campus Tuesday.
Organizers were also handing out essentials like toilet paper and hand sanitizer. In all, they gave away 4,000 gallons of milk and about 37,000 pounds of food.
The American Dairy Association North East, along with other community partners, hosted the food distribution event
“It’s the kindness of the heart and the people that wanna volunteer their time and help out other people. Every little bit helps,” said Henry Watts, who waited for food.
"It's a great impact. There is so much need, like, whatever I get here I share with my family. And again I can't even tell you, it's emotional," said Evelyn Rios, who waited for food.
Tuesday's distribution event helps families make sure they have access to essential milk and dairy items.
The group in charge of the event has helped to distribute more than 200,000 gallons of milk during the month of June.
