Watertown man charged in alleged shooting incident

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Watertown city police have arrested a man in connection with an alleged shooting incident on Meadow Avenue in April.
Police say 31 year old Steven Carter of 541 Water Street was charged Monday with one count of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and three counts of second-degree reckless endangerment.
He is accused of firing a handgun outside a Meadow Avenue home on April 21 during a domestic incident. Police say he fled the scene before they could arrive.
Carter was committed to Jefferson County jail without bail following his arraignment.
