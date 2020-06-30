Zoom the Living Room

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -
The longest running stand-up comedy show in Brooklyn is back. It's still hosted by us (Turner and Aaron), it's still totally clean, it's still free and it's still hilarious. The only difference is this time it is on Zoom (so actually in your living room).
Friday at 8pm (EST)/ 5pm (PST) join us from wherever you are to see some of TV's funniest comedians. You may be quarantined but everyone is invited. No restrictions on audience as we ask the comics to keep their acts clean.
How it works: Make sure to reserve your ticket with a valid email address and we'll send you an email a half hour before the show with the Zoom link. You don't need to download Zoom, just click the link and the video will pop up.
Tickets are limited to the first 50 reservations so get them soon!
