ACR Health furloughs 70 workers

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - ACR Health is furloughing 70 staff members throughout its service area.
The nonprofit health organization said it’s due to lack of payment by New York state.
Remaining staff will maintain programs and services with limited operations including HIV, hepatitis C, and STD testing, syringe exchange and the on-site medical clinic, health home care management, medical support programs, insurance enrollment navigation and youth and family services.
A full list of operations and hours can be found online at www.acrhealth.org.
ACR Health said the state has been unable to reimburse it for several contracts since January 2020. Governor Cuomo has requested federal assistance to help with the budget shortfalls, but over $1.6 million is currently owed to ACR Health for essential services delivered.
“This has been a heartbreaking process for our clients and our staff. We are helping people manage HIV, recover from substance use disorders, putting roofs over their heads and supporting LGBTQ Youth and Families. The solutions for one pandemic should not come at the expense of the progress we have made on another. We need immediate action by the State and Federal government to resume full operations,” said Wil Murtaugh, executive director of ACR Health, in a prepared statement.
ACR Health serves more than 16,000 people every year. Nearly 90 percent of its budget comes from state contracts and the state Department of Health.
