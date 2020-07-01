ACR Health furloughs 70 workers

“This has been a heartbreaking process for our clients and our staff. We are helping people manage HIV, recover from substance use disorders, putting roofs over their heads and supporting LGBTQ Youth and Families. The solutions for one pandemic should not come at the expense of the progress we have made on another. We need immediate action by the State and Federal government to resume full operations,” said Wil Murtaugh, executive director of ACR Health, in a prepared statement.