Diane I. Miller, 66, of Waddington

WADDINGTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Diane I. Miller, age 66, of Waddington passed away on Tuesday (June 30, 2020) at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center surrounded by her loving family. A memorial celebration will be held at a later date. Burial will be at Brookside Cemetery in Waddington.
Surviving are her children Debra Higginson and her husband Christopher, and David Miller of Waddington; grandchildren Audrey and Eve Higginson; a brother Murray “Jack” LaPoint of Pemberton, NY; a sister Judith Exware of Waddington and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and in-laws.
She was predeceased by her husband Richard Miller in 2002; three brothers William, Dean, and Mark LaPoint and six sisters Merribeth Elliott, Mary Lou Exware, Martha Exware, Cindy Exware, Nancy Chambers and Sally Whalen.
Diane was born on April 2, 1954 in Potsdam NY, a daughter of the late Murray W. & Isabelle G. (Carline) LaPoint. She graduated from Madrid Waddington High School, and later married Richard A. Miller on March 14, 1974 in Altamont, NY. They had renewed their vows and love for each other in 1999 with a celebration attended by their family and friends.
During her career she worked at various retail stores including Office Max in Massena as an associate, as well as local businesses in Waddington. She enjoyed crafts, reading, puzzles, listening to audio books, sewing, cooking, large family gatherings, sleepovers with Eve, coffee with Audrey, and affectionate demands from her pet cat Mimi.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Waddington Volunteer Rescue Squad or the Agarwal Renal Center. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.
Diane’s family would like to give a special thank you to the Agarwal Renal Center and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center staff, Fox & Murray Medical Transport service, Karen Sharlow for the caring way she took care of Diane at home, and lastly to Dr. Michael Seidman for his expertise and kindness shown to our mother over the years.
