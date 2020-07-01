Driver spotlight: Tim Fuller

LAFARGEVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - There’s a full slate of racing at Can-Am Speedway in LaFargeville Wednesday night.
One of the drivers looking for a big night is Tim Fuller, who’s looking to get rid of some demons in the Pabst Shootout.
He has one feature win after the first three weeks at Can-Am.
He reflects on that race in the video and comments on what he sees as the right combination for success this season.
He also talks about some of the improvements at the track.
Spectators will be allowed at the speedway at one-third capacity Wednesday night.
Pit gates open at 3 p.m. and general admission gates open at 4:30 p.m.
A full slate of racing planned, including the appearance of the Empire Super Sprints. It’s the first ESS race of the season.
You can also watch on pay-per-view. Find out more on Can-Am’s Facebook page.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.