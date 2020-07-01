Family of missing Fort Hood soldier speaks after remains found

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities aren’t yet saying whether a suspect in a Fort Hood CID investigation who killed himself early Wednesday morning as police approached may be connected to the disappearance of Army Pfc. Vanessa Guillen.
Guillen, 20, disappeared without a trace on April 22. Her family held a news conference Wednesday to call for a Congressional investigation into those handling the investigation of Guillen’s disappearance.
They also called for changes to make it safer for soldiers to report sexual harassment and sexual assault. They were joined by Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii.
Partial remains were found Tuesday in the search for the missing soldier in a shallow grave along the Leon River, but officials have not confirmed the remains are hers.
Tim Miller, the founder of Texas Equusearch, whose volunteers searched the area extensively last week, said, however, “The search is over.”
Killeen officers along with the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force and Fort Hood investigators were involved the search for the unnamed suspect, whom police found at around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 4700 block of East Rancier Avenue in Killeen.
As officers approached, the man produced a weapon and shot himself to death, police spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said.
Further details weren’t immediately released.
Meanwhile authorities returned Wednesday to the area where the remains were found, apparently to search for additional evidence.
Police have scheduled a late-morning news conference.
