Have things improved at local Walmarts since our report?

TOWN OF WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A day after 7 News reported that Jefferson County is fielding complaints about people not wearing masks at the county’s 2 Walmart stores, we checked to see if anything has changed.
We visited the town of Watertown store Wednesday and saw employees counting how many customers were entering the store and one worker thanking people for following social distancing guidelines.
While we were there, most people were wearing masks.
At one point, we entered the store briefly without wearing a mask and were not questioned.
County officials told us Tuesday that they receive an average of 10 complaints a day about people not wearing masks while they shop at Walmarts near Watertown and Fort Drum.
A Walmart spokeswoman emailed us saying they are looking into the concerns and working to address them.
She said Walmart needs customers’ cooperation to help maintain the safety of the store and adhere to health officials’ recommendations to wear face coverings in public spaces.
