Health officials explain need for wearing face masks

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - If you’re heading to the store, north country health officials want you to keep wearing your mask.
"At this point in time I think it is imperative that we all wear masks. As we start to get a little bit more open and the state allows more things, we are increasing our risk for picking up this virus and spreading it to our loved ones," said Karen Abare, director of infection prevention and control at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown.
She says COVID-19 is spread though respiratory droplets when someone talks, coughs, or sneezes. But by wearing a mask, you can reduce the spread.
"What it's proven to do is to contain most of those respiratory droplets. A real strong, forceful cough or a real strong, forceful sneeze - some may escape but most are being contained by the mask even if it's just a surgical mask or cloth mask you fashion yourself," she said.
Governor Cuomo has directed that New Yorkers are required to wear a mask or other covering over their nose and mouth while in public when social distancing rules can't be adhered to.
But some people say masks are are uncomfortable or cause irritation.
Health officials say there are things you can do to help with that irritation like applying hydrocortisone. Wearing less makeup can also prevent acne.
"You want to wash your face twice a day with a gentle cleanser. Any brand works, as long as you use luke warm water. Make sure you always put a face mask on a clean face. You want to put on a facial moisturizer. Stick to fragrance free laundry detergent," said Dr. Zachary Nahmias, dermatologist, Samaritan Medical Center.
Meanwhile, Abare says even though a mask might be a minor inconvence, wearing one could save the life of someone who wouldn’t be able to survive COVID-19.
