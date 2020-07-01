Hot today, hotter tomorrow

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - There’s some patchy fog early, but that will burn off quickly and the rest of the day will be hazy, hot, and humid.
There’s a very small chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s.
And if that’s not hot enough, it will be in the upper 80s and possibly hit 90 on Thursday. It will be sunny and very humid.
It will be partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain on Friday. Highs will be in the mid-80s.
It will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-80s Saturday, Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday.
Overnight lows throughout the period will mostly be in the mid-60s.
