Interim Ogdensburg city manager candidates narrowed to 2

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Ogdensburg’s city council will meet Thursday to consider two applicants for interim city manager.
The candidates are Bradford Minnick and Stephen Jellie. The special meeting is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.
Minnick served as interim city manager in Watertown from May to July in 2018 and is from Clayton. He has a background in government and nonprofit organizations.
Jellie has extensive experience in emergency management as a federal employee for the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the U.S. Army.
“Both have been very successful, they’re both from the north country,” Mayor Mike Skelly said. “We are very fortunate to have such strong candidates.”
City planner Andrea Smith has been serving as assistant city manager since former city manager Sarah Purdy was let go.
“Our city planner has been doing her job and acting as assistant city manager,” Skelly said, “and the workload is tremendous and the projects that she has going in the planning department are too important for her not to be able to give them full attention.”
