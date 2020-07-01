Local officials caught off guard as Cuomo announced COVID testing for all New Yorkers

“Part of being a state collection site is that you work with the state’s third-party lab vendor, which is Bioreference. We’re working with Bioreference right now through the paperwork, through the processes, how do you collect specimens and get it through to them as quickly as possible. And those are the things that just have to be worked through before we’re able to become a full on collection site.” said Leslie DiStefano of Samaritan Medical Center.