Louis G. George, 52, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Louis G. George, 52, of 507 East Main Street, passed away, Saturday, June 27, 2020 at his home while under the care of his family and friends and Hospice of Jefferson County, Watertown, NY.
Born on November 12, 1967 in Watertown, NY, he was a son of James F. and Gloria McConnell George. He attended Indian River Central School, Philadelphia, NY.
Louis was an equipment operator for various blacktopping companies, Tim Clement, Watertown, NY and Red Apple Blacktopping, Syracuse, NY.
He enjoyed being in the outdoors hunting, fishing, camping, 4-wheeling and spending time with family and friends.
Survivors include a daughter, Cariann Pickert; a grandson, Cooper Pickert; brother, James F., II and Roberta “Robin” George, Evans Mills, NY, brother, Andrew and Sybil George, New Braintree, MA, brother, Jeffrey George, Evans Mills, NY, sister, Jane and Tim Buckley, FL, sister, Zena and Pete Clement, Kissame, FL, brother, Joseph and Lori George, Berwick, PA, sister, Lila George Snyder, Dunkirk, OH; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
His parents and a brother, David George passed away previously.
As requested by Louis, he will be cremated and scattered in the Adirondack Mountains.
Donations may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham Street, Watertown, NY 13601.
Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.
Condolences may be made online at www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com.
