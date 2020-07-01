Lynn M. Jock, 45, of Brasher Falls

BRASHER FALLS, N.Y. (WWNY) - Ms. Lynn M. Jock, 45 unexpectedly passed away on Friday June 26, 2020 at the home of her fiancé, Kelly, in Brasher Falls.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop. In keeping with Lynn’s wishes there will be no calling hours or services held at the funeral home.
A Celebration of her Life will be held Wednesday July 1st from 5 – 7 PM at the North Lawrence Fire Department.
Lynn was born in Malone on November 29, 1974 to Gary and Virginia (Judware) LaBrake and graduated from St. Lawrence Central High School in 1993. After graduation, on July 17th she married Christopher M. Jock and they had two children together, Mercedes and Brandon. Chris passed away last year on June 18, 2019.
Recently Lynn found comfort, friendship, and happiness in her new relationship with Kelly Goodrich. They were engaged and had big plans for their future.
Lynn had a creative spirit. She enjoyed doing crafts and collecting teddy bears. Lynn especially looked forward to facetiming her grandson Jax.
She is survived by her fiancé Kelly Goodrich of Brasher Falls; children, Mercedes and Kaleb Davis of Oklahoma City, OK, and Brandon Jock and Savanah Durant of Moira; parents Gary and Virginia LaBrake of North Lawrence; grandson, Jax Davis; her God Mother and Aunt, Ann Robbins of Moira; siblings, Eric and Jamie LaBrake of North Lawrence, April LaBrake and Michael McArthur of Brasher Falls, and Jamie and Sinclair Babb of Virginia; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
