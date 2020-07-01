Lynn M. Jock, 45, of Brasher Falls

She is survived by her fiancé Kelly Goodrich of Brasher Falls; children, Mercedes and Kaleb Davis of Oklahoma City, OK, and Brandon Jock and Savanah Durant of Moira; parents Gary and Virginia LaBrake of North Lawrence; grandson, Jax Davis; her God Mother and Aunt, Ann Robbins of Moira; siblings, Eric and Jamie LaBrake of North Lawrence, April LaBrake and Michael McArthur of Brasher Falls, and Jamie and Sinclair Babb of Virginia; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.