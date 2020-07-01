Morning Checkup: swing bed services

July 1, 2020 at 7:35 AM EDT - Updated July 1 at 7:35 AM

STAR LAKE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Clifton-Fine Hospital in Star Lake is an affiliate of Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown.

Dierdra Sorrell is Clifton-Fine’s CEO and Chelsea Snyder-Dennis is the hospital’s director of nursing.

They explained during Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment that their hospital is trying to specialize their 20 beds as swing beds.

Swing beds are a transition from an acute-care hospital stay to being discharged to go home. They provide 24-hour skilled nursing care and rehabilitation.

You can learn more by calling 315-848-8049 or you can visit cliftonfinehospital.org .

