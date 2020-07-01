2 new COVID-19 cases reported in Jefferson County, 0 in St. Lawrence

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jefferson County reported 2 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total number of people who have tested positive for the coronavirus to 95.
Officials said 2 people are hospitalized and 7 are in mandatory isolation in the county.
To date, Jefferson County has administered 7,891 tests.
In St. Lawrence County, there were no new cases to report Wednesday. The total number of positive cases to date stands at 217.
No one is hospitalized due to the coronavirus.
Officials said there are 2 active cases in the county.
There have been 18,032 people tested for COVID-19 in the county.
