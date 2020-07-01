Ogdensburg & Massena airports get $1M each for improvements

WASHINGTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Two north country airports will each get about a $1 million to make improvements.
That was the announcement Wednesday from Sen. Charles Schumer and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand.
Ogdensburg International Airport will receive $1,052,631 and Massena International Airport will receive $1,070,000. The money comes from the U.S. Department of Transportation.
The senators said that the funding will be used for a variety of airport safety and quality improvement projects, including rehabilitating runways, reconstructing runway lighting, acquiring snow removal equipment, reconstructing perimeter fencing, and conducting or updating studies.
At the same time, they announced about $15 million for Syracuse Hancock International Airport and about $200,000 for the Oswego County Airport.
Last week the senators announced $7 million for Watertown International Airport.
