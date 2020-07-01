Protest underway at Social Services office

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - About 50 people were gathered in front of St. Lawrence County’s Social Services building Wednesday morning, as part of continuing protests over the death of Treyanna Summerville of Gouverneur.
The protest was organized by local members of the Black Lives Matter movement and local foster parents, according to 7 News reporter Keith Benman, on scene Wednesday.
Some of the signs they carried read “Treyanna’s Life Mattered” and “Justice for Trey.”
Summerville, 18, was found dead in her Rowley Street home 10 days ago. Police have charged a 13 year old with her murder, and her step-brother has identified the 13 year old as his half-sister, who lived in the Rowley Street home with Treyanna.
Several people in Gouverneur have told reporters Treyanna showed signs of abuse in the months leading up to her death, and they blame the authorities for not doing enough - including Child Protective Services, which is part of St. Lawrence County’s Department of Social Services.
Gouverneur Police Chief Laurina Greenhill told 7 News police were called to the home 16 times over seven years, including child abuse/neglect complaints
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.