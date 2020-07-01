Watertown’s old Globe Mini Mall condemned

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The city of Watertown has condemned the building best known as the Globe Mini Mall.
Officials said the property at 302 Court Street was condemned last week due to the disintegration of concrete masonry.
The building is owned CCNC Dove Holdings Inc. of 25751 Liberty Avenue, Watertown. 7 News has a message in to company and will update this story if we hear back.
According to the Watertown Bureau of Code Enforcement, the structural problems were reported by city firefighters, who discovered the issues while they were doing ladder training.
Officials said the building hasn't been maintained for years.
The codes office has requested a structural evaluation be completed by July 10.
