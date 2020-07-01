Why pig sales have gone hog wild

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Pigs are the new cash cow. Farmers are quick to buy them from livestock businesses because the demand for local pork has been through the roof since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down many big meat factories.
"When they went to the grocery store and saw empty shelves and limits on stuff, I think it made people realize, oh, my God, I need to buy something where I know where it's coming from," said Steve Ledoux, local foods and livestock educator, Cornell Cooperative Extension Jefferson County.
Davis Livestock Sales in Gouverneur has had an overwhelming amount of sales, sometimes moving as many as 800 pigs in a single day.
"We've moved a few thousand this year already; it's been a good year. This pandemic has put a lot of local people to the farmers and supporting their farmers and local stores," said Daniel Davis, Davis Livestock Sales owner.
Selling pigs isn't just good for livestock businesses, it's also good for feed stores and butchers.
"We've got people waiting two, three months to get into a butcher shop," said Davis.
Jerry Sauls of S&J Feed and Outdoors says he's selling out of product left and right.
"I was, say, a ton of feed per week of hog mesh. Now, just pig feed - I'm selling a ton every other day. It's just well beyond expectations," he said.
And those in the agriculture industry hope this trend of buying local meat continues even after the pandemic.
"When you buy from somebody local, you can see how their animals are raised, you know their practices, and you're helping a family that pays taxes. The money stays in the community when you buy local," said Ledoux.
Pigs might not fly, but they’re sure making the local economy soar.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.