Carol Agnes (Amyot) Rogers, 75, of Alexandria Bay

ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Carol Agnes (Amyot) Rogers, 75, of Gordon Court, passed away peacefully, Monday, June 30, 2020, at Strong Memorial Hospital, Rochester, NY, from complications following an aggressive skin cancer surgery.
Born on November 14, 1944 in Alexandria Bay, NY, to the late Alexander and Agnes (VanCour) Amyot of Hammond, NY. Carol graduated from Hammond Central School.
A marriage to George Bartlett ended in divorce. On August 3, 1975, she married the love of her life, Richard Rogers and they operated a dairy farm on Butterfield Lake, Redwood, NY, until the 1980′s. She also worked for many of the local restaurants in Alexandria Bay, NY, as a waitress. Carol ended her career as cook and manager at her sister’s restaurant in Hammond, NY, and was well known for her delicious pies.
She was currently residing at Gordon Court, where she enjoyed the friendships of many wonderful ladies that she referred to as the “Golden Girls”. She enjoyed traveling and gambling at the casino, as well as spending time with her family and going out to dinner.
Carol will be joining her husband and many friends and relatives that had left before her to celebrate eternal life.
Survived by her children, John (Sally) Bartlett, Susan (Jeremy) Miller, and Jennifer (Bob) Gardner; stepchildren, Mark Rogers, Cathy (Howard) Dorr, Robert (Tina) Rogers, Carl Rogers, John Rogers, and Tim (Kim) Rogers; her siblings, Van, Linda, Sherry and David; as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be 10 am, Friday, July 3, 2020 in Barnes Settlement Cemetery, Alexandria Bay, NY, with Rev. Robert Decker, officiating, and a Celebration of Life to be held immediately following, at her son’s home on Otter Street, Alexandria Bay, NY. Current NYS guidelines will be followed.
Donations may be made to the Alexandria Bay Fire Dept., 110 Walton Street, Alexandria Bay, NY 13607.
Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.
Condolences may be made online at www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.