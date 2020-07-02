Carol Agnes (Amyot) Rogers, 75, of Alexandria Bay

A marriage to George Bartlett ended in divorce. On August 3, 1975, she married the love of her life, Richard Rogers and they operated a dairy farm on Butterfield Lake, Redwood, NY, until the 1980′s. She also worked for many of the local restaurants in Alexandria Bay, NY, as a waitress. Carol ended her career as cook and manager at her sister’s restaurant in Hammond, NY, and was well known for her delicious pies.