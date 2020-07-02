Florence H. Mousaw, 93, of Norwood

Born in Potsdam, NY on March 20, 1927 to the late Ralph A. and Della-Mae Murray Trimm, Florence graduated from Norwood High School. She married Aaron A. Mousaw on December 4, 1947. He later passed away on September 12, 1992. Florence worked for the Ames Department Store in Potsdam for over 30 years and later worked at Perry’s Supermarket in Norwood for several years. She was a member of the Norwood American Legion Auxiliary and enjoyed gardening, playing cards, crafting (stepping stones and woodworking) and taking occasional trips to the casino. Florence however, found her most enjoyment was time spent with her family and friends and the large gatherings she enjoyed hosting. Memorial donations in Florence’s memory can be made to the Potsdam Rescue Squad and memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhomecom . The Buck Funeral Home in Norwood is serving the family of Florence H. Mousaw.