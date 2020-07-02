Governor releases latest COVID-19 statistics

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Ten people died in New York state Wednesday because of the coronavirus.
That’s far fewer than the 799 who died on April 8. A total of 24,877 people have died since the crisis began
Gov. Andrew Cuomo released the latest numbers Thursday in the state’s battle to stem the spread of COVID-19.
Of the 69,945 tests conducted Wednesday, 875 -- 1.25 percent -- were positive. In recent days, that number has been 1 percent or less. The north country had a rate of .4 percent.
The number of people in hospitals because of the disease was 878 on Wednesday. That number is spread across 29 counties.
Two hundred nine people are in intensive care units; 129 of them are intubated.
The state identified 875 more cases, bringing the statewide total to 394,954. New cases were reported in 41 counties.
