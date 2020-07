HAMMOND, N.Y. (WWNY) - Harold W. Arquitt, age 67, of Hammond, NY, passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020, at SUNY Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse, NY. Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020, at 11:00AM with Rev. Edgar Lacombe III officiating at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Calling hours will be held from 10:00AM until the time of the services at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.