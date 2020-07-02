Hot, humid & not much rain

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Parts of St. Lawrence County are in moderate drought conditions, but there’s not much rain in the forecast.
It will be mostly sunny and humid on Thursday. Highs will range from the mid-80s in Jefferson and Lewis counties to the low 90s in St. Lawrence County.
There’s a small chance of rain overnight, when lows will be in the upper-60s.
There’s a 40 percent chance Friday will end with a few showers, but most of the day will be partly sunny. Highs will be in the mid-80s.
Saturday is the Fourth of July and it’s going to be hot and sunny. Highs will be in the mid-80s.
It will be mostly sunny on Sunday, with highs again in the mid-80s.
It’s going to be in the upper-80s and low 90s on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.
