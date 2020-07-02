No decision yet on O’burg city manager

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Ogdensburg city council made no decision Thursday afternoon about who will be the city’s interim city manager.
A 2:30 PM special meeting of the council ended almost as quickly as it began, with Mayor Mike Skelly declaring council would go into executive session - where no votes can be taken - and would not be voting on a choice for interim city manager after.
City planner Andrea Smith has been serving as assistant city manager since former city manager Sarah Purdy was placed on leave until her retirement in June.
Council was considering two candidates for interim manager - Bradford Minnick and Stephen Jellie.
Minnick served as interim city manager in Watertown from May to July in 2018 and is from Clayton. He has a background in government and nonprofit organizations.
Jellie has extensive experience in emergency management as a federal employee for the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the U.S. Army.
It was not clear Thursday afternoon when council would vote on selecting an interim manager.
